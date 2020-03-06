Leg Shake, Elbow Bump, or Namaste: Coronavirus Greeting Etiquette

“My mother told me that when she went to Church, the priest suggested not to shake hands when they say ‘may peace be with you’, and they didn’t bring the communion to your mouth, but only to the hands, because it’s safer.”

So how are people greeting each other in the time of Coronavirus?

Instead of the handshake, the US Surgeon General introduced the elbow bump at a news conference in Connecticut, USA Today reports. “We’re encouraging communities to think about the steps they can take to limit spread within communities to mitigate the effects of the virus. We should probably rethink the handshake for a while,” he said.