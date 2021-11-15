Obesity Ups Risk of CVD in COVID Patients: Study

For the study, published in the journal Obesity, the research team analysed data from 109 patients hospitalised owing to acute COVID-19 but not in a critical condition.

Blood samples were collected shortly after hospital admission, and endothelial function was assessed non-invasively 72 hours later by the flow-mediated dilation (FMD) method, in which the diameter of the brachial artery is measured by high-resolution ultrasound before and after circulation is restricted in the forearm for a few minutes.

Besides FMD and BMI, the researchers assessed muscle health by measuring grip strength with a dynamometer and analysed blood levels of hemoglobin, leukocytes, lymphocytes, creatinine and platelets, as well as C-reactive protein, ferritin and D-dimer (markers of inflammation and coagulation).