One More Case of Coronavirus Detected in Ghaziabad

One more case of coronavirus has been detected in Ghaziabad.

According to PTI, the person had a travel history to Iran.

These include 16 Italians + 1 driver from their tour group, 2 cases in Delhi NCR, 2 Cases in Hyderabad and 6 cases in Agra. Besides this, 3 students from Kerala who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus, have now recovered.

On Wednesday, two tech companies issued statement saying their employees have tested positive and are in self-quarantine. These companies are PayTM in Noida/Gurgaon and DSM in Hyderabad.

A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, 4 March. In light of this, the company's Gurugram and Noida offices will remain shut for at least two days.

A DSM Shared Services employee in Hyderabad tested positive for Coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The employee is currently self-quarantined.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in India now stand at 30. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tried to assuage fears over the novel coronavirus, even as the number of positive cases reached 30 in India.

In a statement in the Rajya Sabha on 5 March the health minister said that India had initiated required preparedness and action since 17 January, much before advice of the WHO.

(With inputs from PTI)