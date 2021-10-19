Osteoporosis in Children: Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Early diagnosis of this disease is an important step in protecting children's bones from other fractures before remission.

The diagnosis of osteoporosis in children requires a history of fractures and, in most cases, the detection of a low bone mineral density (DXA) on a scan.

Based on the diagnosis, treatment can be given. The goal of pediatric osteoporosis management is to reduce bone mineral density in the center to optimize maximal bone mass; prevent pain, bone fractures and scoliosis, and increase function and mobility. Treatment can include:

Consumption of diet rich in calcium, vitamin D and protein

Safe physical activity practice

Some osteoporosis medication as prescribed by the doctor

Osteoporosis is a progressive bone disease in children. Generally, an earlier consultation with a doctor can lead to early treatment.

Bone density measurements are the most accurate way to determine lower bone mass and should be performed by your doctor for suspected juvenile osteoporosis.

Other than that, attaining a healthy lifestyle can help a child grow bones. This can be ensured by making them eat a balanced and calcium-rich diet and by providing them safe exposure to the sun and vitamin D.

If still the condition doesn’t get better with the diet and sunlight exposure, the doctor may also consider prescribing some medications to strengthen their bones and reduce risk of fractures.