Over 1100 Adopted Kids Sent to Child Care Institutions in 5 Yrs

He further said that in many cases it is seen that children have developed a strong bonding with their caretaker at child care institutions due to which it becomes very difficult for them to leave them and move into a family.

The official said that families also need to be prepared for taking care of the children.

"Even the parents have to be counselled and prepared. The parents think that as soon as they bring a child they would put him in an age specific class and the child should start putting in effort due to which the child feels he was better off there at the CCI with his or her friends and he expresses a desire to come back to the institution," he said.

The official also stressed on the need to build social infrastructure at the ground level.

"Each state is supposed to have state social welfare board but these have become defunct in most of the states, if these infrastructures are energised and put in place then service can be delivered but that is yet to be made operational on ground," he said.

He said CARA, the nodal body of adoption, is conducting a study to look at ways to prevent it.