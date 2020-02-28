Did a Pet Dog in Hong Kong Get the Coronavirus?

In a press release by the Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a spokesman for the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) said that a pet dog had been tested ‘weak positive’ to COVID-19 virus.

The dog does not have any ‘relevant symptoms’.

At present, the AFCD does not have evidence that pet dogs can be infected with the virus or be a source of infection to people. The spokesman stated that the department will conduct close monitoring of the concerned dog and collect further samples for testing to confirm if it has really been infected with the virus or this is a result of ‘environmental contamination of the dog’s mouth and nose’.

“Repeated tests will be conducted for the dog and it will only be returned when the test result is negative”, the statement said.