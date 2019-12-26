A Study Claims This Plant's Extracts Can Kill Cancer Cells

They had to then carry out a process to help release the extract from nano formulation. "For this we deployed photothermal effect in the sense we have added a dye to this nano formulation apart from the extract and this dye will respond to only near-infrared light. When we trigger this nano-formulation using this light, the dye inside nano-formulation absorbs this light, converts it into heat and that heat is going to destabilize the nano-formaulation which will in turn cause release of this extract."