‘Don’t Panic, Ensure Self-Protection’: PM Modi on Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people not to panic and "work together" on a day six new suspected coronavirus cases were reported from Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted a poster highlighting basic hygiene like washing hands frequently and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the virus.

A control room number is also provided in the tweet.