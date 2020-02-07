No, Polio Shots Given Twice Cannot Cause Death Says WHO

As details of the case are still developing, it is impossible to say what the cause of death is without further information verified by medical professionals.

But Dr Chugh does add that, “Any medicine, vaccine or not, can result in an allergic reaction but this usually occurs in minutes. This can happen in any number of doses and in any medicine and is called an anaphylactic reaction.”

Anaphylactic reactions occur in minutes when the body is exposed to any allergen.

The fact that the baby died post 16 hours indicates that there may be no link with the vaccine being administered.

So far, the assumption has been that the polio vaccine was in perfect condition - if the vaccine was tampered with in any way, or was administered in unhygenic conditions, the ensuing death could not be blamed on the vaccine.

Besides, a more thorough investigation is required into the child’s health to determine the cause.

In this case, “It is best to wait for more details before assuming a link between the vaccine and the death,” advises Dr Chugh.