Popular TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Dies by Suicide
Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has passed away at the young age of 37, allegedly by suicide.
Punjabi had participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja and even won the reality show, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout.
Punjabi was last seen in Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen, parents and four-year-old son.
One of Punjabi's close friends and fellow TV actor, Karanvir Bohra, took to Twitter to share the sad news.
According to India Today, the actor allegedly hanged himself at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. Police have also found a suicide note.
What's saddening is that just hours before, the TV actor had shared a photo of his son on social media.
Some TV stars have expressed their disbelief at how Punjabi, who seemed to be living a perfect life, could be struggling mentally inside.