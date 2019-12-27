Popular TV Actor Kushal Punjabi Dies by Suicide

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has passed away at the young age of 37, allegedly by suicide.

Punjabi had participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja and even won the reality show, Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout.

Punjabi was last seen in Colors TV’s Ishq Mein Marjawan. He is survived by his wife, Audrey Dolhen, parents and four-year-old son.

One of Punjabi's close friends and fellow TV actor, Karanvir Bohra, took to Twitter to share the sad news.