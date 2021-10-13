Postpartum Depression: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

New mothers or fathers may suffer from baby blues or postpartum depression. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it is quite normal for a mother to feel worried, stressed or fatigued for 1-2 weeks after delivery and is known as 'baby blues'.

Postpartum depression is a condition in which you may suffer from mild to severe depression after giving birth. It may occur after few months of delivery or after a year. In most cases, postpartum depression is witnessed within 3 months of delivery.

According to NIH, baby blues and postpartum depression are common in 80 percent of the women and 15 percent of men respectively.

Postpartum depression is a severe condition and must not be ignored if it persists for a longer time. It shall act as barrier for you to take care of yourself and your baby.