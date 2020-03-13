Private Firm Employee in Noida Tests Positive for COVID-19
Noida Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav, on Friday, 13 March, reported that one employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient is a resident of Delhi and has a travel history to France and China, reported ANI.
The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav was quoted as saying, “One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi.”
Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting over the pandemic at Lok Bhawan. “All schools, colleges, technical and vocational education institutes will remain closed till March 22. We will review the situation on March 22 and will take a decision whether to extend it or not.”
He added that the ongoing examinations will continue but those which have not commenced yet have been postponed.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted, “I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus.”
