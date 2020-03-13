Private Firm Employee in Noida Tests Positive for COVID-19

Noida Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargav, on Friday, 13 March, reported that one employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The patient is a resident of Delhi and has a travel history to France and China, reported ANI.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav was quoted as saying, “One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi.”