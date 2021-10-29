Psoriasis Awareness: Know About the Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
Know about the causes, symptoms, treatment and more regarding psoriasis condition.
According to Mayo Clinic, psoriasis is a chronic, non-contagious disease characterised by inflammation, silvery-white skin patches and dead skin cells. Psoriasis which has affected 4 million Americans is more common in women than men.
Though the disease can affect a person at any age, it is generally diagnosed in children below the age of ten and symptoms are evident around the age of 28. It is believed that psoriasis is more common among fair-skinned people and comparatively rare in people with darker skin tone.
Here are the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for psoriasis.
Psoriasis: Causes
Our immune system is build in such a way that it protects us when a virus or bacteria enters out body but sometimes the immune system confuses the healthy cells of the body with the intruders and begins to destroy them instead.
Though the cause of psoriasis is not yet known, there might be few contributing factors like an overactive immune system which leads to skin inflammation. More number of new cells are produced and pushed towards the skin resulting in the symptoms.
Normally, new skin cells are formed within 30 days but when our immune system is over active it takes only 3-4 days for the body to produce new cells. The skin is unable to shed old cells so quickly and they start to accumulate on the surface and result in patches, scales, plaques and red inflamed skin.
Psoriasis: Types
There are five major types of psoriasis. They are:
Plaque Psoriasis: It is the most common type of psoriasis which appears as raised red patches and is covered with silvery-white buildup of dead skin cells and are often found on the scalp, lower back, legs and arms. They can be itchy, painful resulting in cracking and bleeding.
Guttate: It appears in the form of small dot-like lesions. It usually affects a person in childhood or young adulthood. It can be triggered after a strep infection and is second common type after plaque psoriasis. 10 percent of people suffering from psoriasis suffer from guttate psoriasis.
Reverse Psoriasis: It appears in the form very small red lesions in the folds of the body such as groin, behind the knee or under the arm in the form of smooth and shiny patches.
Pustular Psoriasis: It is characterised by small pustules or blisters that are filled with non-infectious pus and are surrounded by red skin. The pus is mainly the white blood cells, they are neither contagious nor infectious. They can occur on any parts of the body but mainly occur on the hands and feet.
Erythrodermics Psoriasis: It is an extreme case of psoriasis which is characterised by widespread fiery red patches on most parts of the body. It can cause severe itching and pain making the skin come off in sheets. It is a rare condition affecting only 3 percent of psoriasis patients.
Psoriasis: Signs and Symptoms
The signs and symptoms of psoriasis may differ from person to person but a few common ones are red patches of skin covered with thick silvery scales, small scaly spots which affect mainly children.
Other symptoms include itching, burning, soreness, dry, cracked skin that may bleed. One may also notice thickened, pitted or rigid nails.
Psoriasis: Diagnosis
The doctor may examine you physically and look for symptoms in your skin, scalp and nails. They may also ask about your medical history and if you have anyone in your family who suffered from psoriasis, let your doctor know about it.
Few rare cases of psoriasis may require a biopsy test by which they can diagnose the type of psoriasis and rule out any other possible diseases.
Psoriasis: Treatment
The treatment of psoriasis is critical but one also needs to manage the condition well and look after their overall health. You will have to talk with your doctor to find the best suitable treatment that helps in reducing the symptoms.
Some doctors may prescribe biologic drugs to the patients with mild to severe psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis. They may be injected in your body or given through IV infusion.
Systemics medicines are the prescribed drugs that are taken orally or through injections.
Phototherapy requires the affected skin to be focused under the ultraviolet light frequently as prescribed by the doctor and it is done under medical supervision.
