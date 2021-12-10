Living With Psoriasis? Acceptance & Timely Treatment Are Key To Deal With It
Home remedies do not help in treating severe psoriasis. One should seek medical help.
Living with Psoriasis can affect not just physical capability, but also mental and emotional toll caused by social discrimination.
The autoimmune condition not only causes inflamed and itchy skin, but also negatively impacts health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and the mental health of the patient.
However, psoriasis can be effectively managed with advance treatment, contrary to popular belief of being untreatable and contagious.
Even though India contributes nearly 20% of the global burden of the disease that affects almost 25 million patients in the country, and irrespective of the recent wave of body positivity, there is still a widely prevalent social stigma attached to psoriasis.
The constant physical discomfort and the psychological setback from the disabling disease, coupled with the stigmatisation attached with psoriasis, makes for a draining combination that strikes a severe blow on the confidence of the patient.
Stress and Psoriasis
In psoriasis, new skin cells form every 3 to 4 days, not allowing the body enough time to shed the older ones. Due to which, relapses and remissions are very common.
Why Should You Treat Psoriasis on Time?
Although, with the development of advanced treatment therapies like biologics, achieving clear skin seems an attainable treatment goal for psoriasis patients. Needless to say, regular follow-up sessions with the dermatologist are imperative to benefit from the advanced treatment.
It is also essential to keep the symptoms of psoriasis under check to control the severity of the disease. Discontinuation of the treatment can deteriorate their existing condition making it difficult to manage the symptoms as it advances.
Delay in treatment can result in the development of metabolic syndrome and other severe co-morbidities, such as Psoriatic arthritis.
About 30 per cent of people who suffer from psoriasis may develop psoriatic arthritis and 1 in 3 psoriasis patients in India suffer from a moderate to severe condition.
At this point, the most important thing is to stay clear of home remedies and dubious over-the-counter therapies, which are not only ineffective in addressing psoriasis but also cause further damage by delaying the proper treatment.
The right thing to do is to seek the help of a dermatologist. As much as timely treatment is important, so is the continued adherence to it, to effectively manage the condition.
Promote Awareness on Psoriasis
Given the widespread presence of psoriasis in the larger community, there is a pressing need for better understanding, and at the same time for creating awareness on coping and managing of this prolonged condition.
Biologics and other advanced treatment solutions can help meet patient need-gaps, especially in moderate to severe cases.
Moreover, long-term remission and clear skin reduce the chances of developing psychological co-morbidities like depression and enhances the quality of life of the patients.
The need of the hour is also to encourage a doctor-patient interaction for early diagnosis and timely treatment, as well as inculcate a culture that shuns the social stigma and promotes positivity among the patients.
(Dr Rajiv Sekhri is a dermatologist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter Now.