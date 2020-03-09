Quarantined Chinese Kids Figure Out Trick to Escape Homework

This is the best of times, this is the worst of times: as coronavirus grips the world and cities placed under lockdown, millions quarantined and thousands of people dead, unexpected responses to the virus stick out as bright rays of hope that root you to normalcy in a world going increasingly crazy.

Wuhan, the Chinese city of the Hubei province, which has been the epicenter of the coronavirus, has been under lockdown since January 23, 2020. Residents have been told to remain home, schools and universities shut, and travel restrictions imposed. Other Chinese cities followed similar directives and most of China has remained closed. Schools and teachers, however, began using an app called DingTalk, developed by Alibaba, which enabled online learning. But hell hath no fury than children forced into homework.