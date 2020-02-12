Rahul Gandhi Says Govt Not Taking Coronavirus Threat Seriously

Former Congress party president and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi, has raised concerns about the novel coronavirus that originated in China and has since been reported from over 20 countries.

In a tweet he wrote, "the coronavirus is extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously."

So far, India as reported only 3 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, all three were studying in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, and are being treated in Kerala.