Rahul Gandhi Says Govt Not Taking Coronavirus Threat Seriously
Former Congress party president and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi, has raised concerns about the novel coronavirus that originated in China and has since been reported from over 20 countries.
In a tweet he wrote, "the coronavirus is extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously."
So far, India as reported only 3 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, all three were studying in Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, and are being treated in Kerala.
As of the evening of February 11th, a total of 1671 samples have been tested in India. Of these, 654 samples are from the quarantine centres set up for individuals evacuated from Wuhan. All 654 have tested negative of the virus and a second test will be carried out on day 14 of the quarantine period.
The 1st case of coronavirus in India is on her way to recovery.
Till date only 3 have tested positive.
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on Wednesday, 12 February.
The virus was officially named "COVID-19" by the World Health Organization (WHO) at a conference in Geneva.
Coronavirus is considered novel, meaning it has never been encountered before in humans, and spreads via human-to-human transmission. World over, experts are rushing to create a vaccine to deal with the outbreak. World Health Organisation has called it a "possible grave threat to the world."
