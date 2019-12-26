Haemophilia Patient's Bladder Reconstructed
A Haemophilia patient's urinary bladder was reconstructed through surgery at the privately-run Fortis hospital in this tech hub, an official said on Tuesday, 24 December.
Touted to be the world's first surgical removal of the urinary bladder on a patient whose ability of the blood to clot is reduced, the doctors replaced his knee and reconstructed his anterior cruciate ligament of the Haemophilia patient.
"This was our first complex radical cystectomy (surgical removal of bladder) on a Haemophilia patient in two days despite challenges," said Keshavamurthy.
The surgery required the bladder affected with cancer to be removed and a new bladder reconstructed using the small intestine.
"The risk of bleeding while reconstructing the bladder is a challenge in such patients and care was taken to maintain absolute hemostasis," said hospital's urology consultant Karthik Rao on the occasion.
According to hospital's director Niti Raizada, the country has an estimated 1 lakh haemophiliacs although many others remain undiagnosed.
