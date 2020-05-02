Relatives Vandalise Hospital in WB After Patient Dies

  • hamburger-icon
Family and friends of a patient allegedly vandalised a state-run hospital in West Bengal on Friday, 1 May, reported NDTV. The patient was admitted to the hospital due to severe breathing difficulty on Thursday.

Her condition continued to deteriorate in the hospital and later, she died. The patient has been identified as a 56-year-old woman, Akhtari Begum.

The police has arrested 3 people in connection with this incident.

The relatives gathered outside the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati, few kms from Kolkata and ransacked emergency wards and smashed glass window, according to NDTV report.

It further says that the number of relatives and locals had outnumbered the police so police had to call for help.

The hospital authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

(With inputs from NDTV and ANI)

