Relatives Vandalise Hospital in WB After Patient Dies

Family and friends of a patient allegedly vandalised a state-run hospital in West Bengal on Friday, 1 May, reported NDTV. The patient was admitted to the hospital due to severe breathing difficulty on Thursday.

Her condition continued to deteriorate in the hospital and later, she died. The patient has been identified as a 56-year-old woman, Akhtari Begum.

The police has arrested 3 people in connection with this incident.