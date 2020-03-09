How Not to Report on COVID-19

Let’s keep the facts and opinions separate. As reporters, we can try segregating our stories into three broad categories, keeping science and opinions separate so that the information doesn’t get clouded with unnecessary panic.

a) What We Know - This includes news updates, what experts are saying and verified information from peer-reviewed studies, WHO or verified sites, or from health authorities and ministries. It may be a good idea to stick to the basics and not populate the data with scary adjectives. As a practice, we at FIT have not been referring to COVID-19 as “deadly”.

b) What Experts Can Predict - Here, health leaders can infer from the evidence that we currently have and make predictions based on past trends. This includes speculation on whether the virus would die in the summer, how fast it will spread and the extent of community transmission. It could be subjective depending on which country we are talking about - for example, in India, public hygiene, population and immunity levels could impact the way the virus spreads in our country which would be markedly different than how it spreads in Italy. This category has expert-led opinion and judgements but is different from hard facts.

Within this, there can be various sub-categories. There are diverse experts with equally valid opinions on public health - and they each have a different perspective and audience in mind. Look for information from myriad sources to get a well-rounded idea.

c) Opinions: op-eds about living in the time of coronavirus by people affected - the social isolation, the woes of homeschooling and the everyday boredom can fit here. The xenophobia against Chinese people or of calling it the ‘Wuhan disease’ (when was H1N1 called the American disease?), the social issues of anxiety and class privilege are important facets of this global pandemic and deserve separate attention than that reserved only for facts.