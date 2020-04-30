Rishi Kapoor No More After a Long Battle With Leukemia

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at Mumbai's Reliance Hospital after a year and half long battle with leukemia. He was 67 years old. The actor had kept his spirits up through the battle, spending long months getting treatment at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. Often tweeting about his state of mind, pictures with friends and family by his side, the much beloved actor chose to be open about how he was dealing with cancer, but did not reveal the type of cancer he was battling.

It was in September 2018 that the actor first flew out to New York to seek treatment. As of April 2019, it was revealed he was cancer free. Neetu Singh, the actor's wife, often put of pictures and updates.