Rishi Kapoor No More After a Long Battle With Leukemia
Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at Mumbai's Reliance Hospital after a year and half long battle with leukemia. He was 67 years old. The actor had kept his spirits up through the battle, spending long months getting treatment at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital. Often tweeting about his state of mind, pictures with friends and family by his side, the much beloved actor chose to be open about how he was dealing with cancer, but did not reveal the type of cancer he was battling.
It was in September 2018 that the actor first flew out to New York to seek treatment. As of April 2019, it was revealed he was cancer free. Neetu Singh, the actor's wife, often put of pictures and updates.
At the time, the actor had told a news publication that he was looking forward to returning to acting.
"Looking forward to working again. I am much better now. Many people have been constantly inquiring. Sanjay Dutt, for example, has been in touch regularly. Actually more than me, it is my wife Neetu whom everyone messages about my health."
A Bone Marrow Transplant and Chemotherapy
In May 2019, the actor spoke about needing a bone marrow transplant. Again, speaking with Deccan Chronicle, the actor was quoted as saying,
“I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum.”
While it wasn't clear what type of cancer Rishi Kapoor had, the transplant meant it could be a type of blood cancer.
Speaking to FIT, Dr Rahul Bhargava, Director of Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, explained that the procedure can be of two types: autologous and allogenic transplant. The former can be performed in cases of multiple myeloma or lymphoma, and the latter in acute leukemia or Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS).
"Chemotherapy can only cure 30-40 percent of patients. The combination of chemotherapy and bone marrow transplant increases that percentage to up to 60%," the doctor added.
Surviving Cancer and Family
His constant rock was his family, a much needed support for all cancer patients. On his wife, Neetu Kapoor, he had said,
He also added that his children Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor stood by him throughout.
This battle against cancer, he believes, was ‘God’s way of teaching him patience’.
The actor wrote about returning to his beloved Mumbai in September.
