How Do We Save Our Young People From Untimely Road Injury Deaths?

“One of the main things I want to start with is the difference between accident and road injury,” says Prof Rakhi Dandona from the Public Health Foundation of India and lead author of the ICMR-WHO at the press release for her paper on Population-Level Estimates of Road Industry Deaths State-Wise in India.

She continued, “An accident implies something inevitable - but road crash or road injury conveys that we can prevent this. We start with this shift in attitudes.”

Speaking to FIT, Prof Dandona, talks about road safety interventions that need to go beyond awareness-raising, “it has to be multi-sectoral with stronger law enforcement and health systems.”