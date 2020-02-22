Second Coronavirus Death Sparks Fears in Italy, Lockdown in Towns

ANSA reported that the new victim was a woman. No further information was immediately available.

Italy's health minister said that the man who died on Friday, Adriano Trevisan, had been admitted to hospital 10 days earlier for an unrelated health issue.

He was one of two people in the Veneto region with the virus, where another confirmed case overnight in a 53-year old man brought that number to three, president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia told Rai24 news.

In Lombardy, 16 other people were discovered to have caught the virus and the region took immediate measures to isolate affected areas.

It was not immediately clear whether the victim on Saturday was part of that group, or a new case.

In Rome, three people are being treated in isolation for the virus.

At Codogno's centre, only a bakery and a pharmacy were open, while other shops posted signs saying they were closed due to a local ordinance.

At the civic hospital, there was very little movement early Saturday other than nurses and other workers finishing their night shifts.