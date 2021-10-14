Breast Cancer: How to Self Examine at Home For Any Symptoms

Breast Cancer can be detected at an early stage through self-examination at home. According to the American Cancer Society, more breast cancers are detected at an early stage due to self-examining techniques.

No single test can help us detect cancer on its own. We need to use a combination of self exam and a medical test to be sure that the person is suffering from breast cancer.

Self-exam when combined with mammograms and other screening tests can help you be aware of your cancer at an early stage and you can treat it in time to avoid complications in the future. You can examine your breasts the following ways:

It is important to be aware of how they look and feel while detecting any cancerous symptoms through self-examination.