Shilpa Shetty Kundra Welcomes Baby Daughter Born Through Surrogacy
Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her husband Raj Kundra have announced the arrival of their second child, a baby daughter, born through surrogacy.
They have named her, Samisha which is a part Sanskrit and part Russian name.
Shilpa's social media post reads, "Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah. Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little angel Samisha Shetty Kundra. Born: February 15, 2020. Junior SSK in the house."
Though the baby was born on February 15, the couple chose to make the big announcement on Maha Shivratri, ie. February 21.
