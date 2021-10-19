Slow Metabolism: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Metabolism is the process by which your body converts what you eat and drink into energy. The body requires energy even when you are asleep to perform functions like breathing, pumping blood and to repair. This use of energy for basic functions is known as basal metabolic rate.

According to Mayo Clinic, slow metabolism may be the result of a number of factors like eating habits, physical activity, hormonal imbalance or genetics.

Slow metabolism may lead to weight gain and obesity in some cases. If you think you might suffer from slow metabolism, consult your doctor for any underlying causes like hypothyroidism or PCOS.