Solar Eclipse in December 2021: Date, Duration and Myths Related to Pregnancy

A solar eclipse is set to appear on 4 December, 2021 and it is supposed to be the last solar eclipse for the year. It shall be visible from Australia, South Africa, South America and Southern Atlantic.

According to NASA, the duration of the solar eclipse is supposed to be 4 hours and 8 minutes. A solar eclipse occurs only when the moon moves between the earth and the sun, covering the sun fully or partially wherein it casts a shadow on the earth. The earth, moon and sun needs to be in a straight line for a total eclipse.

According to a report in TOI, solar eclipse will not be visible in India and it shall be partially visible in South Africa, Australia and South America, while only Antarctica gets to witness the full solar eclipse.

Now, there are various myths related to solar eclipse and pregnancy. Let's know more about it in detail.