Spurious Cough Syrup Possibly Behind 11 Deaths Among Children

11 children in Ramnagar area of Udhampur district of Jammu have allegedly died after consuming spurious cough syrup. These deaths occurred between Dec 2019 and January 2020, according to a report in The Indian Express.

A total of 3,400 bottles of cough syrup sold under the brand name ColdBest-PC, manufactured by Himachal Pradesh-based Digital Vision Pharma, are believed to have contained a poisonous compound.

Himachal Pradesh Drug Controller Navneet Marwah was quoted as saying that around 3,400-3450 bottles have been consumed from the batch that hit the market since September.