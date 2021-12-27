Ketamine Therapy May Reduce Suicidal Thoughts: Study

This improvement was seen as early as four hours following ketamine treatment and lasted on average three days, and up to a week, the research said.

For other psychiatric disorders, including anxiety disorders, post-traumatic stress disorders and obsessive-compulsive disorders, there is early evidence to suggest the potential benefit of ketamine treatment, it added.

Moreover, for individuals with substance use disorders, ketamine treatment led to short-term reductions in craving, consumption and withdrawal symptoms.