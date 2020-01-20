64-Yr-Old Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Running Mumbai Marathon

At the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020 held on Sunday, a 64-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while running. 1350 other runners required minor medical assistance.

The man, identified as Gajanan Maljalkar, collapsed while crossing the 4 kilometer mark. He was running in the senior citizen category. He was rushed to the Bombay Hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

One 40-year-old participant had to undergo an angioplasty and another 51 year old suffered a brain stroke, reports The Hindu.