Telangana Man With Coronavirus Stable, 80 Under Quarantine

A total of 80 people who had been in contact with him since have been asked to remain under home quarantine for 15 days. The patient had a friend sharing the apartment with him. He has been tested and kept under observation.

According to Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramalu, 24 people who were working with him at an IT company have been kept under home isolation and if they show any symptoms of the virus they will be shifted to a hospital.

Shortly after reaching Hyderabad, the Telangana man had developed symptoms and had sought treatment at Apollo Hospital, following which he had been shifted to Gandhi Hospital and had tested positive for the virus. Currently, his condition is stable.

The apartment building where the man was staying on Sarajpur Road has given out a notice that surveillance activities will be conducted. The News Minute also reports that Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) issued a circular to clean surfaces on its buses including door handles and armrests using disinfectants.