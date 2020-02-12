Not So Hot: Why The Average Body Temperature Fell from 98.6

You know when you're feeling under the weather and you bring out your thermometer to check? 'Phew,' you breathe a sigh of relief, '98.6.'

The universal normal, average temperature that signalled all was well has been relied on for as long as we can remember.

But now, researchers at Standford argue that today's universal average stands at a slightly lower 97.5 degrees. Another study from Britain also put the number at around 97.88 degrees.

What does it mean when an assumed standard for an entire species changes? And can our average body temperature really change?

Our body’s temperature is roughly linked to our metabolic rate - and how tall we are, how fat we may get and health problems we could face. So what does a changing body temperature mean for our physical health?

FIT spoke to Dr Ashwini Setya, Programme Director in Delhi’s Max Super Speciality Hospital, who told us to halt the theatrics - it’s not really such a big deal. He said what could make a difference is if we use these findings to dig deeper for more specific research and those results would be more interesting.