The New York Times' DC & NY Offices Close Amid Coronavirus Scare

National Editor with The New York Times, the prestigious US newspaper has tweeted that their offices in New York and Washington DC are shutting down for 'deep cleaning' and staffers will work from home for the next 14 days.

The tweet says that some NYT staffers attended a conference in New Orleans, where someone from another organisation tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It clarifies that no NYT staffer has tested positive for the virus, but these are precautionary measures.