The New York Times' DC & NY Offices Close Amid Coronavirus Scare
National Editor with The New York Times, the prestigious US newspaper has tweeted that their offices in New York and Washington DC are shutting down for 'deep cleaning' and staffers will work from home for the next 14 days.
The tweet says that some NYT staffers attended a conference in New Orleans, where someone from another organisation tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It clarifies that no NYT staffer has tested positive for the virus, but these are precautionary measures.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US have risen to beyond 1000 across 38 states with over 30 deaths reported.
In the meantime, on Tuesday, March 10, the New York State officials created put in restrictive measures in the one-mile radius in a place called New Rochelle. Schools, businesses will remain closed and the US National Guard will deliver food.
