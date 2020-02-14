Third Indian on Japanese Cruise Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A third Indian crew member has reportedly been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise quarantined in Japan. He has been hospitalised for treatment, the Indian embassy in Tokya has said.
The ship carries 138 Indians, out of which two had tested positive on Thursday. Their condition is stable and improving. Authorities have confirmed 218 passengers to be infected with the potentially fatal disease that has led to over 1500 deaths in China.
The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger, who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong, was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.
All the infected people have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol, the embassy said.
An Indian Embassy official told PTI,
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Indian embassy is in constant touch with the crew and passengers, and rendering all necessary support and assistance.
"Our Embassy @IndianEmbTokyo is in constant touch with the crew & passengers of #DiamondPrincess off Yokohama, Japan, rendering all necessary support & assistance. Passengers & crew are currently quarantined by Japanese authorities," he said in a tweet.
Those on the ship have been asked to wear masks and allowed limited access to the open decks as they are advised to remain in the cabins most of the times to contain the spread of the virus, according to media reports.
(With inputs from PTI)
