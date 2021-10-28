Tips to Take Care of Skin Before and After Workout

Exercise is important to stay healthy and active. Sweating out has several health benefits and it also keeps chronic conditions like diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases at bay. Research has shown that regular exercise not only keeps us fit but helps our bodies get rid of toxins through sweating.

So, it also helps the skin stay healthy. But some people may get rashes, inflammation or acne on their skin. It may be due to lack of good skin care routine before or after the workout.

Here are a few simple things you can keep in mind to avoid acne, greasy, inflamed skin after workout.