7 Tips to Prevent Seizures
Learn about tips that can help prevent seizures.
Seizure is one of the main symptoms of epilepsy. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) occurrence of seizure more than 2-3 times can indicate epilepsy.
According to Mayo Clinic, a seizure is caused due to the sudden electrical disturbance in the brain that might affect your feelings and levels of consciousness due to the lack of cell's ability to pass messages to the brain.
If you suffer from epilepsy or any other medical condition that puts you at risk of frequent seizures, keep these factors in mind:
Take Your Medicines Regularly
In cases of epilepsy, doctors prescribe anti-epileptic medicines to prevent seizures but often people stop taking their medicines without consulting the doctors. It is advisable to not stop your medication, even if your condition is improving, without doctor consultation.
Not taking these medicines can cause withdrawal seizures and uncontrolled seizures which can be more harmful. Overdose of these medications can lead to toxicity.
Avoid Drinking
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, small amounts of alcohol does not cause seizures but excess alcohol intake should be avoided to prevent seizures. Alcohol withdrawal also causes seizures. You can consult a medical health professional to help you quit drinking.
Learn to Manage Stress
According to the US NIH, seizures can be the result of chronic stress which causes neuroinflammation which might lead you into a depressive state. The contributing stressors that contribute to the occurrence of seizures may include environmental, physiological and behavioural factors.
You can manage your stress by getting proper sleep, exercising, meditating, relaxing and practicing things that make you feel rejuvenated and refreshed.
Substance Abuse Puts You At Risk
According to the American Academy of Neurology, substance abuse is as harmful as alcohol intake for patients suffering from seizures. The withdrawal symptoms or seizures caused due to the use of these toxic substances can make your condition worse.
Consult a medical professional in case you need any help in managing your seizures while facing the challenges of drug abuse.
Maintain a Healthy Diet
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, nutrition, simple changes in diet and the timings of your meal play a crucial role in keeping the seizures at bay. Previously there were special diets recommended by the doctors, but now evidence shows that simple whole foods and healthy diet without any medical supervision can also prove beneficial.
Take Proper Sleep
According to the Sleep Foundation, proper sleep cycles can help prevent seizures. Doctors and researchers found that people experienced nocturnal seizures just before waking up or when they are about to fall asleep. The electrical and hormonal changes in the brain while the person is alseep may trigger seizures.
Therefore, waking up and going to bed at the same time everyday can help prevent tiredness and short-term sleep deprivation, that also triggers seizures.
Avoid Flashy Lights
According to the Epilepsy Society, 3% of the epileptic people suffer from photosensitive epilepsy. In these cases, seizures are triggered due to contrasting patterns of flashing lights.
Epilepsy medicines can help prevent these seizures, but those who get seizures should avoid places with flashy lights, playing video games with geometric patterns or rapidly moving graphics.
