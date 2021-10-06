Type 1 Diabetes: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis and Treatment

Diabetes has been affecting more people globally and around 10 percent of the patients suffer from type-1 diabetes.

Diabetes occurs when the pancreas, a gland behind the stomach, does not produce enough of the hormone insulin, or the body can't use insulin properly.

Insulin is an essential hormone and allows the transfer of glucose from the blood to the cells in order to produce energy. This leads to the build up of the glucose and gives rise to symptoms of diabetes.

What is type-1 diabetes? What are the causes, symptoms and treatment for the disease?