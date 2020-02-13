Union Health Min Dr Harsh Vardhan: Brought 645 Indians from Wuhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today addressed a press conference on the novel coronavirus that has spread to different parts of the world and is officially being called COVID 19.
Here are the highlights:
1. People at 21 airports are being screened for #coronavirus". While earlier the airports which were being screened for coronavirus were only seven, the Union Health Minister mentioned that 21 airports are now being screened for coronavirus.
2. "We brought back 645 Indians and 7 people of Maldives from Wuhan," Dr Harsh Vardhan said. The Indian government had flown these people in special Air India flights.
3. Dr Harsh Vardhan also revealed that the 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, all belonging to Kerala, are now stable.
4. Assuring the public of the central-state coordination when it comes to coronavirus, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that "all the states have been informed regarding the guidelines and precautionary measures to be taken."
