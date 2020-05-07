Vizag Chemical Disaster: What is Styrene Gas & How Harmful Is It?

11 people have died, including 2 children in a village near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, where a gas leak from a nearby plant, LG Polymers, caused horrific scenes. In videos that came out, people could be seen immobilised and fainting. Over 1,000 have been affected and fallen sick thus far.

National Disaster Management Authority on Thursday, 7 May said, “It is a chemical disaster. The response requires expertise on chemical side, on chemical management side, on medical side as well as on the evacuation side.”

What is styrene gas? And how does it impact those on ground and in the future?