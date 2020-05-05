World Asthma Day 2020: Is there a Natural Way to Fighting Asthma?

Chest and back massage therapies are also administered along with an enema of lukewarm water. Hotfoot and arm bath is a commonly used treatment modality to improve lung function in patients suffering from bronchial asthma. The mobility restrictions due to the extended lockdown may make it difficult for you to pay a visit to a naturopath.

Thankfully, there are nifty home remedies you can try that will help ease the discomfort. For instance, placing a hot towel over your chest will relax the chest muscles and help restore normal breathing. Inhaling steam with 1-2 drops of eucalyptus oil will loosen up your mucous membranes so that you can cough it up.

Diet is another integral component of the naturopathic approach. By making minor changes to your diet, you can avoid food allergies and lessen your risk of acute asthma attacks. Avoid mucus producing foods like dairy products and red meat. Stick to foods that are low on sugar and fat. Fruits and vegetables are rich in alkaline content and contain anti-inflammatory nutrients like omega-3. Incorporate foods such as garlic, onion, walnuts, almonds and leafy vegetables as they add moisture to your lungs.