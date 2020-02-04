How A Doctor Navigates Through Legal and Moral Conflicts

Speaking at the event, senior advocate for the Supreme Court of India, Sidharth Luthra, explained the importance of doctors to appear during the proceedings and to be proactive during a case. “For doctors who are fighting a case or defending themselves, it is crucial to engage with their lawyers and be present when needed. The field is so technical and specialized, that a lawyer may not understand the nuances. So in court, a doctor is more than just a litigant.”

In fact, this is precisely why Justice Indu Malhotra called for the medical fraternity to lobby for a specialized tribunal for itself, so that no detail is neglected or misinterpreted. Speaking out of her own experience, she shared that she often had the practitioner sitting right next to her to help her understand his/her decision regarding the intricacies of a case.