What Exactly is Placebo? And Does it Work?

The term “placebo” is thrown around often in everyday parley to mean something which has a desired positive effect on you, without having any factual or physical evidence to support it. In medical terms, it refers to a pill or drug administered to someone, intended to help in recovery, even though chemically it’s probably nothing beyond a cocktail of sweetened/salted water with a few things thrown in. Either way, whether in medical terms or otherwise, placebo operates on the same principle.

Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, says, "A placebo is any substance, drug or form of treatment which does not have any identified consequences, but yet seems to be beneficial after its administration."