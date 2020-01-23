What to Expect From an International Public Health Emergency

The Emergency Committee of UN health agency at the World Health Organisation reconvened in Geneva on Thursday, 23 January, to determine whether the coronavirus from China, called 2019-nCov, constitutes a public health concern.

The novel coronavirus outbreak that originated from Wuhan in China has triggered panic around the world, with cases being reported in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, Australia and the US. At least 17 people have lost their lives to the pneumonia-like virus.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has said that the situation is ‘evolving and complex’.