FIT Quiz: Weathering the Winter Season...Are You Ready?
Winter Care: Take this week's FIT quiz to find out if you're doing the right things to stay healthy this winter.
While winter relieves people from the scorching heat, it brings several possibilities of catching a cold or flu, along with skin and hair woes.
Intake of water also reduces during winter which can be harmful for your health.
Covering yourself with warm clothes isn't enough. Simple strategies and a proper diet can help people stay healthy and ward off diseases during winter.
