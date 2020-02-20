UK Woman Plays a Violin While Getting a Brain Tumor Removed
How do you perform surgery on a violinist? By having her play the violin during surgery of course!
Surgeons at King’s College Hospital in London removed a brain tumour from violinist Dagmar Turner, who in turn played the violin during the procedure, reported Time.
Outside of wanting to be serenaded, the doctors said it was “vital” that Turner, 50, played as they were mapping her brain simultaneously to know which areas were active during her performance. This would help them avoid any damage to areas linked to her delicate hand movements and cordination.
So Turner was woken up mid-surgery to play and help the surgeons remove the tumour safely. The surgery progressed normally, and the surgeons were able to remove 90 per cent of her tumour.
Another reason for this innovative procedure was neurosurgeon Akshan who is also a music lover and understood the importance of music for his patient.
Turner plays in the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra and various choral societies and was diagnosed with a tumour in 2013 after she had a seizure during a symphony . She left the hospital in three days and had high praise for her doctors, especially Professor Ashkan.
