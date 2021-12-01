World AIDS Day 2021: Quotes, Messages, Slogans and Posters

World AIDS Day is celebrated on 1 December every year. The day will bring together individuals and public and private organisations to fight and take a stand against the infectious disease. Activists have pointed out how the pandemic was a set back for the movement, specially when medical sources and treatment options are already not meeting the requirements.

This day commemorates those who lost the battle against AIDS, but it is also a celebration of all the advancements made in treatment.

World AIDS Day was first observed in the year 1988. In the year 1996, the United Nations Programme on AIDS came into existence which empowered member countries to reform their policies regarding the prevention and control of the disease.

Let's have a look on the slogans, messages and posters that can help us celebrate this important day.