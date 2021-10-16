World Food Day 2021: Theme, History, and Significance
Know about the history, significance and theme for 2021on world food day.
World food day is celebrated on 16 October every year to raise awareness about the rising problem of hunger in the world and promote healthy eating. It also makes people aware about their role in the agri-food system.
A good agri-food system can be described as a sustainable option when people have access to safe, clean, affordable and nutritious food so that no one stays hungry or suffers from malnutrition.
World Food Day: History
The world food day is celebrated on 16 October and it also marks the establishment of FAO in the year 1945. Food and Agriculture Organisation employs around 1 billion people making it the largest economical sector.
16 October as world was envisioned by Hungarian minister Pal Romani in the year 1975 and since then this day is celebrated across the world in 150 countries.
According to the reports of the FAO, there is wastage of food, immense pressure on the environment, climate and the supply chains, which costs around 3 trillion dollars.
On one side, obesity and being overweight is a rising problem. Meanwhile, there are 3 billion people who sleep hungry every night. This day reminds us to bring equality in the agri-food system.
World Food Day: Significance
This day aims at tackle global hunger and eradicate hunger across the world. COVID-19 has upended the agri-food system and has increased the pressure on the farmers as well as the supply chains. The focus of the day is that food is a basic and fundamental human right.
World Food Day: Theme for 2021
The theme for 2021 is 'Our actions are our future- Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life.'
The theme focuses on the need of the hour and asks governments to change their policies and come up with new ones to maintain a sustainable agri-food system, strengthen the system against the climate change, work for increase of rural incomes, increase farmer participation and make policies for affordable prices, keeping in mind the effect of COVID-19.
