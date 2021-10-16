World Food Day 2021: Theme, History, and Significance

The world food day is celebrated on 16 October and it also marks the establishment of FAO in the year 1945. Food and Agriculture Organisation employs around 1 billion people making it the largest economical sector.

16 October as world was envisioned by Hungarian minister Pal Romani in the year 1975 and since then this day is celebrated across the world in 150 countries.

According to the reports of the FAO, there is wastage of food, immense pressure on the environment, climate and the supply chains, which costs around 3 trillion dollars.

On one side, obesity and being overweight is a rising problem. Meanwhile, there are 3 billion people who sleep hungry every night. This day reminds us to bring equality in the agri-food system.