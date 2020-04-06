World Health Day: Time To Recognise And Honour Nursing Staff

Every day while community watches debate across Corona crisis on all platform be it print media , social media almost everyone in this country Politicians, Doctors, Paediatricians, Gynaecologists, media personnel, Programme Managers , Celebrities , Video-Radio Jockeys can be seen sharing their opinions, except for nurses, who are busy in demonstrating a new level of leadership during the coronavirus crisis but are also at risk of being left traumatized as a result of their experiences.

Many of us who followed the Nipha outbreak must still have fresh memories of the last few lines from Lini (A Nurse from Kerala engaged in fight against Nipha) ) “I don't think I can meet you again, sorry,” wrote 28-year-old nurse Lini to her husband, as her health deteriorated. It was a metaphor of the reality of the hard life that is least appreciated and recognised from the real unsung heroes of healthcare.