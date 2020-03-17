  • hamburger-icon
WHO Praises India’s Commitment & Efforts To Combat Coronavirus
A medic conducts screening of a patient in the wake for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at an OPD of a hospital in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
A medic conducts screening of a patient in the wake for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, at an OPD of a hospital in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Tuesday, March 17, 2020.(Photo: PTI)

FIT
Health News

The World Health Organisation has lauded India’s commitment to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, reported news agency ANI.

Henk Bekedam, the WHO Representative to India spoke to reporters after a meeting with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday, 17 March, and appreciated the institute for managing to isolate the strains of the virus.

“I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level -- the Prime Minister’’s office himself -- has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised.”
Henk Bekedam

He also added, “We have very good research capacity in India and especially at ICMR and department of health research. They have been able to identify the virus. Now India will continue to be part of the research community,” reports ANI.

India is only the 5th country in the world to isolate the virus, which is the first step to develop a vaccine. Dr Balram Bhargava from ICMR said that it was a tough job, considering the less number of cases and samples in India, but the researchers still managed.

The country has confirmed 126 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 3 deaths and 13 recoveries. Various Indian states have shut down schools, public spaces and cinema halls, among other proactive measures.

Meanwhile, the WHO has also called for an urgent scale-up of aggressive measures to combat COVID-19 in South East Asia, with more than 480 confirmed cases and at least eight deaths reported from the region.

(With inputs from IANS)

