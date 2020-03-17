WHO Praises India’s Commitment & Efforts To Combat Coronavirus

He also added, “We have very good research capacity in India and especially at ICMR and department of health research. They have been able to identify the virus. Now India will continue to be part of the research community,” reports ANI.

India is only the 5th country in the world to isolate the virus, which is the first step to develop a vaccine. Dr Balram Bhargava from ICMR said that it was a tough job, considering the less number of cases and samples in India, but the researchers still managed.

The country has confirmed 126 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, with 3 deaths and 13 recoveries. Various Indian states have shut down schools, public spaces and cinema halls, among other proactive measures.

Meanwhile, the WHO has also called for an urgent scale-up of aggressive measures to combat COVID-19 in South East Asia, with more than 480 confirmed cases and at least eight deaths reported from the region.

