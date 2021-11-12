World Pneumonia Day: History, Significance and Theme for 2021

World Pneumonia day is celebrated on 12 Novemeber every year. The day was first commemorated in the year 2009 with an aim to highlight the complications and issues related to Pneumonia. According to WHO, pneumonia is more severe in children less than 5 years of age and precautions must be taken to prevent the disease.

According Mayo Clinic, pneumonia is a condition which affects the lungs and results in aggravation in air sacs of one or both lungs. This may happen due to the lungs being filled with discharge or liquids. The symptoms can be mild to severe. Kids younger than 5 and adults older than 65 years are more at risk of suffering from pneumonia.

Let's know more about the history, significance and theme for World Pneumonia Day 2021.