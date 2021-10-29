World Psoriasis Day: History, Significance, Theme and Quotes

World psoriasis day is celebrated on 29 October every year to throw light on the challenges faced by the people who suffer from psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis.

Psoriasis is caused due to an overactive immune system. While the immune system of a normal person produces new cells within 30 days, new cells are produced in the body within 2-3 days in the bodies of psoriasis patients.

The disease is characterised by redness and rashes on the skin. On world psoriasis day, organisations round the world try to spread information about the disease and try to make treatment more accessible and affordable.